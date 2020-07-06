CHC Helicopters for Ørsted’s Hornsea Two Offshore Wind Farm

Denmark-based offshore wind developer Ørsted has awarded CHC Helicopter the contract for aerial transportation during the construction and operations phases of its Hornsea Two offshore wind farm off the UK.

CHC will continue to work with UniFly to deliver flight operations for Hornsea One, covering the construction phase as well as the first five years of operations and maintenance of the wind farm, whilst beginning flights for Hornsea Two.

The offshore helicopter transportation specialist will deploy Leonardo AW139 and AW169 helicopters based at Humberside Airport in Lincolnshire. The will fly crews and take cargo flights to both the offshore accommodation jack-up barge and installation vessels throughout the 18-month offshore construction phase of what Ørsted says will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

CHC and Ørsted will also expand their current contract for helicopter transport and technician hoisting at the Hornsea One wind farm during the site’s operational phase, including the neighboring Hornsea Two site once it is in operation.

Once complete in 2022, Hornsea Two will surpass its predecessor by generating 1.4GW of clean electricity, enough to power over 1.3 million homes in the UK.

Located 89km from the Yorkshire coast, Hornsea Two will be made up of 165 8MW Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy wind turbines which will be spread across a 462km2 area.