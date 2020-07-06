AEP Energy, CIP reach long-term PPA for 400-MW Illinois wind power project

EP Energy, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for 400 MW of renewable energy from the Panther Grove Wind Energy Facility in Woodford County, Ill.

The agreement was reached between AEP Energy and an affiliate of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP). While the facility has yet to be built — construction should begin early next year — it is expected to reach commercial operation by late 2022.

“AEP Energy is focused on providing customers with integrated, carbon-free energy supplies that deliver long-term price stability and environmental benefits,” Greg Hall, president of AEP Energy, said. “Agreements like the one with CIP demonstrate the innovative energy solutions we can put in place to help our customers power their homes and businesses with clean, reliable energy.”

AEP Energy will use the power gained for the retail supply of business customers like Google, which will use it for its New Albany, Ohio data center.

While the power is being purchased from Illinois, AEP Energy operates in six states plus Washington, D.C, including Ohio and Illinois. The added energy supplements the more than 5,200 MW of renewable generation already at AEP’s disposal.