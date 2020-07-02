Wind energy in Chile, Elecnor wins a 185 MW wind farm

The group will install 44 wind turbines of 72 meters high that will add a power of 185 MW. Works on the Cerro Tigre wind farm are slated to finish in 2021



The Spanish infrastructure, energy, services and telecommunications group Elecnor has been awarded the construction of a new wind farm in Chile promoted by Mainstream Renewable Power that will provide clean wind power to the national parent from 2021.



Located 50 kilometers from the city of Antofagasta, in a relatively flat desert area, with heights of between 660 and 800 meters, the Cerro Tigre wind farm will have a power generation capacity of 185 megawatts (MW).



Elecnor will be in charge of the complete execution of the Balance of Plant (BOP), which includes the installation of 44 wind turbines, 72 meters high, 4.2 MW each. In addition, the group will build a new lifting substation, a 220 kV transmission line, more than 20 km of tracks and the rest of the auxiliary civil infrastructure. The contract also includes the expansion of another existing elevator substation through the construction of a transmission line of 220 kV and 12 kilometers in length. Works are slated to finish in 2021.



With a presence in Chile since the 1980s, Elecnor plays a fundamental role in the country’s energy development, both in the generation and transmission of energy, in the development of NCRE and in the application of energy savings in facilities .



Elecnor is one of the leading Spanish business groups in the infrastructure, renewable energy, services and new technology sectors. With more than 60 years of continuous growth and present in 55 countries, it focuses its activity on different sectors ranging from electricity, gas, industrial plants, railways, telecommunications, water, control systems, construction, environment, maintenance of facilities, even aerospace engineering. Its strong international vocation has led the company to a continuous process of expansion that has opened the doors to new markets throughout the world, the main ones being Europe, North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Australia and the Middle East. Elecnor, which is listed on the Continuous Market, has a team of highly qualified professionals and a staff of 14,855 employees. In 2019 the Turnover reached 2,454 million euros and a Consolidated Net Profit of 126.4 million euros. More information at www.elecnor.com



Mainstream Renewable Power is an international company of Irish origin, present in Chile since 2008, leader in the development of large-scale wind and solar energy projects. The company has a portfolio of new projects under development in Latin America, Africa, Asia and Europe of more than 9 GW. In Chile, Mainstream’s portfolio of solar and wind projects seeks to contribute more than 4,000 MW of clean energy to the national energy matrix.