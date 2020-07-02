Wind energy in Aragon, Enel Green Power started construction of a 24 MW wind farm

Endesa, through its renewable energy division Enel Green Power Spain, has begun the construction of a 24 MW wind farm in the towns of Borja and Fréscano, in the province of Zaragoza. The investment associated with this project amounts to 26 million euros.







The San Francisco de Borja wind farm has 7 wind turbines, 5 of them with 3.4 MW of unit power and 2 of 3.3 MW, and will generate around 92.5 GWh per year, production equivalent to the consumption of 29,000 homes. Its entry into service will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of 61,270 tons of CO2 per year.







Enel Green Power Spain connected in Aragon in 2019 thirteen wind farms located in the provinces of Teruel and Zaragoza, with a combined total power of 424 MW. In 2020, it plans to connect 82 new megawatts of wind power in both provinces.



All the renewable energy construction plans are accompanied by their corresponding CSV Plans (Creation of Shared Value). CSV plans are designed together with environmental agents and their ultimate objective is to maximize the socio-economic impact that projects have in the community. The CSV plans prioritize, among other actions, the incorporation of local labor, as well as the hiring of restaurant services and accommodation for workers in the area.



The construction of this renewable capacity responds to Endesa’s strategy of fully decarbonising its generation mix by 2050, a process for which, according to the company’s latest Strategic Plan, the next milestone of reaching 10.2 GW of Renewable installed capacity in 2022, compared to 7.4 GW at the end of 2019, with a total investment of around 3,800 million euros.







Endesa currently manages, through EGPE, more than 7,452 MW of renewable capacity in Spain. Of this figure, 4,711 MW are from conventional hydraulic generation; and the rest, 2,741 MW, are from wind (2,307 MW), solar (352 MW), mini-hydro (79 MW) and other renewable sources (3 MW).







Enel Green Power, within the Enel Group, is dedicated to the development and operation of renewables worldwide, with a presence in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with a managed capacity of over 46 GW in a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal and hydropower, and is at the forefront of integrating innovative plant technologies renewable energy.