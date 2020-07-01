Vestas secures 151 MW order from Capital Power

Vestas has received a 151 MW order of V136-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode from Capital Power for the 97 MW Whitla Wind 2 and 54 MW Whitla Wind 3 projects in Alberta, Canada.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a 10-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery and commissioning are scheduled for 2021.

“Our ongoing relationship with Vestas supports our efforts to expand our renewable portfolio and deliver responsible energy for tomorrow,” said Darcy Trufyn, Senior Vice President, Operations, Engineering and Construction, of Capital Power. “We’re pleased to further implement Vestas technology at our Whitla Wind facility to create operational synergies across our fleet and optimise costs and maintenance considerations”.

“We’re pleased to again partner with Capital Power in expanding their wind portfolio to deliver low-cost wind power that maximises profitability for their investors,” said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada. “The 4 MW technology is ideally suited for Alberta’s wind environment, and our unparalleled service operations solutions will keep Capital Power’s projects operating at full capacity to provide reliable and renewable energy for the long-term”.

Whitla Wind 2 and 3 expand on the 202 MW Whitla Wind 1 Project, installed in 2019 and featuring the same turbine type. Whitla Wind 1 was selected as one of four projects by the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) in Alberta’s first renewable energy auction, a competition that attracted global participation.

Alberta plans to add up to 5,000 MW of renewable energy to the grid by 2030. Alberta is the third largest wind market in Canada, which ranks 9th in the world for installed capacity. Wind has been the number one source of new electricity generation in Canada for more than a decade.