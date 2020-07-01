Vestas consolidates in wind energy in France with two new orders

The international renewable energy developer Valeco has placed a 42 MW order for three wind power projects in France.

The contract includes the supply and installation of eight V100-2.0 MW wind turbines delivered in 2.2 MW Power Optimised Mode and eight V117-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.0 MW operating mode, as well as Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreements, designed to maximise energy production for the sites.

The name and location of the projects are undisclosed. Turbine delivery and commissioning are scheduled for the first half of 2021.

The renewable energy producer Elicio has placed a 32 MW order for the Le Haut Plateau wind project in France. The contract includes the supply and installation of nine V136-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.6 Power Optimised Mode, as well as an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for at least the next 20 years.

Peter Goderis, Director Engineering & Construction at Elicio France, said: “Wind energy has a significant growth potential in France and is at the heart of Elicio’s strategy to contribute towards a cleaner and cost-effective energy powered world. Further to Elicio’s successful tariff selection for this wind farm at Department Somme, we are committed with Vestas to making this project a success”.

Turbine delivery will begin in the third quarter of 2021, with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of the same year.

“I would like to thank Elicio for the trust they have placed in the competitiveness of our 4 MW platform. This order further strengthens Vestas’ market leadership in France and reaffirms the suitability of our portfolio for the French market”, says Vestas France Country Manager, Hugues Faivre.

Vestas has over 5.1 GW wind energy capacity installed and over 2,300 wind turbines in France. These numbers place the company as the main contributor to the expansion of wind energy in France, where last year the company had a 40 percent market share.