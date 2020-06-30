Vestas to supply wind turbines to two wind power plants in Japan

Vestas, in partnership with Tokyu Land Corporation and Japan Wind Development, has secured a supply contract for 76 MW of wind turbines.

Vestas will supply the wind turbines to Chitose Wind Farm and Noheji Mutsuwan Wind Farm in the Aomori prefecture of Japan.

Asia-Pacific president Clive Turton said: “Projects like Chitose and Noheji Mutsuwan wind farms demonstrate Vestas’ market experience, broad service solutions, and extensive supply chain to provide the best return of investment for the lifecycle of a wind farm.

“We are proud that customers all throughout our region can turn to Vestas’ broad range of industry-leading and cost-efficient energy solutions.”

For Chitose Wind Farm, the company will supply four V117-3.45MW and six V105-3.45MW wind turbines. Meanwhile, the Noheji Mutsuwan Wind Farm will receive 11 V105-3.45 MW turbines. These will all be delivered in 3.6MW Power Optimised Mode.

Vestas partnered with Tokyu Land and Japan Wind to design wind turbines more suited to wind farms in Japan, as the region is prone to typhoons and earthquakes.

Vestas said all wind turbines will feature customised 94 m towers, which can accommodate seismic loads, high turbulence and extreme wind speeds.