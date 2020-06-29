Wind energy in Vietnam, Vestas’ V150-4.2 MW wind turbines for 84 MW wind farm

Vestas has secured an 84 MW order to supply, transport, install and commission a total of 20 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines for a wind farm in Vietnam. Working closely with the customer to understand their requirements and the site conditions, Vestas was able to customise a solution featuring V150-4.2 MW wind turbines at a hub height of 145m to help optimise the wind energy production for the project.

The order takes Vestas’ firm order intake for the V150-4.2 MW in Vietnam to over 600 MW since its first order win in March of last year, underlining the turbine variant’s excellent fit to deliver high and efficient energy production in Vietnam’s low to medium wind speeds.

The order also includes a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to maximise energy production for the site. With a yield-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide the customer with long-term business case certainty.

“Vestas is extremely excited about the current boom in activity in Vietnam’s wind market,” said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. “We are thrilled to work closely with our customers and partners to bring our world-leading wind energy solutions to the market, helping Vietnam grow into a regional leader in clean energy”.

The wind power project and customer are undisclosed. The construction of the project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021, ahead of the current wind feed-in tariff deadline in Vietnam.