Protermosolar celebrates the publication for public consultation of the new Economic Regime for Renewable Energies in Spain

The Spanish Association for the Promotion of the Solar Thermal Industry (Protermosolar) celebrates the publication for public consultation by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge of the new Economic Regime for Renewable Energies that, according to Protermosolar, simplifies the previous specific remuneration regime.

For Protermosolar, one of the most attractive aspects of the publication is that calendars will be announced reflecting the indicative deadlines, frequency and capacity of auctions over the next five years, allowing concentrated solar power project developers and the entire value chain plan accordingly.



Likewise, the association positively highlights the market exposure that allows compensating those technologies that produce at the most expensive hours – such as concentrating solar power with storage – to lower the total cost of the electricity market.

According to Protermosolar, a key point to be specified in the development of the new Economic Regime will be that of technology-specific auctions, where the dispatch profile to respond to the needs of the system after sunset and accelerate decarbonisation will justify the inclusion of new solar thermal power plants planned in the PNIEC.



Another point still to be defined will be the penalty procedure, which should be rigorous so as not to reward the non-producer, but flexible enough to accommodate a plant shutdown without additional associated penalties.

From Protermosolar they recognize the great effort made by the Secretary of State for Energy and by IDAE. This public consultation on renewable auctions complements the Royal Decree Law of June 23, which reorganizes requests for access and connection pending, enables the government to establish the new remuneration framework and allows an access point to be shared by complementary technologies, thus taking advantage of the network capacity more efficiently. In addition, it represents an important advance to materialize the objectives of both the Climate Change Law and the PNIEC to meet community renewable generation levels.

Protermosolar is the association that represents the Spanish sector of the solar thermal industry. Concentrated Solar Power technology, in which Spain is an international leader, has recently burst onto the renewable energy landscape worldwide and currently has great growth potential due to its energy storage capacity and being able to dispatch it conveniently, for its revitalizing effect on the economy and local employment and its trajectory of cost reduction. The installed capacity in Spain is 2,300 MW, representing a third of the world’s installed capacity, with a presence of Spanish companies in practically all projects in operation or construction.