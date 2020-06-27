CSBC to build CDWE crane vessel for the offshore wind energy industry in Taiwan

CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering Co (CDWE, ????) announced its final investment decision on the construction of Green Jade, a crane vessel for carrying out engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services for the offshore wind energy industry.

The company, a joint venture between CSBC Corp Taiwan (??????) and Belgium-based Dredging, Environmental and Marine Engineering NV, said that CSBC would build the nation’s first domestic floating class-3 dynamic positioning (DP3) heavy lift and installation vessel at its Kaohsiung shipyard, with delivery scheduled for 2022.

With its 4,000-tonne crane capacity and DP3 capability, Green Jade, which would operate under the Taiwanese flag, would be perfectly equipped to serve the wind power market, CDWE said in a statement.

“With Green Jade we will be uniquely positioned to meet the future requirements of our customers and the trend toward larger capacity wind turbines and bigger wind farm projects, which deliver energy at lower costs,” CDWE chairman Robert Tseng (???) said in the statement.

“Green Jade will be capable of installing mega monopiles and jacket structures at greater water depths,” he said.

After signing a large-scale Balance of Plant Preferred Supplier Agreement with the Hai Long (??) offshore wind farm project late last year, CDWE would use the new vessel for the transport and installation of foundations and wind turbines for the Hai Long wind farm off the coast of Changhua County.

The Hai Long wind power project is being codeveloped by Northland Power Inc, Yushan Energy Pte (????) and Mitsui & Co.

Green Jade would also be deployed for the Chong Neng (??) wind farm project of China Steel Corp (??) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S in the same area, CDWE said.