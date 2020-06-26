Anglo American agrees Brazilian wind energy PPA

Deal struck with Casa dos Ventos for 95 MW of electricity from the 504 MW Rio do Vento wind farm.

Casa dos Ventos is to supply electricity from its 504 MW Rio do Vento wind farm to mining giant Anglo American.

The deal covers an average of 95 MW of electricity from the wind power project.

Anglo American said the long-term contract will mean that from 2022 it will be able to power its Brazilian operations with 96% wind energy.

Earlier this month, Vestas agreed a deal with Casa dos Ventos to supply 106 V150-4.2MW wind turbines for the wind farm.

Rio do Vento, which is located in the Rio Grande do Norte state, is expected to start generating electricity in the second half of next year.