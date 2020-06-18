Wind energy in Italy, Vestas wind turbines for Inergia

Vestas has secured an order from Inergia SpA, a leading producer of renewable energy in Italy, for the Stornara wind farm located in the Apulia region.

Awarded in the Italian auction round in October 2019, the 18 MW order adds to the more than 1.1 GW of wind power contracts signed by Vestas in Italy’s auction system, thus demonstrating its ability to support customers in submitting winning auction bids. The order reinforces Vestas’ leadership in the country’s wind energy sector, where it has installed more than 4.3 GW since 1991, accounting for a 40 percent market share.

The order includes the supply and installation of five V136-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

“We are proud to confirm Vestas as partner in our continued growth. With the Stornara project, Inergia has reached 200 MW in Italy with Vestas technology”, says Roberto Cairoli Chief Operating Officer of Inergia.

“We are very pleased to partner with Inergia once again. The company has selected our 4 MW platform for the first time, showcasing the reliability of Vestas’ solutions and our capability to adapt our cutting-edge technology to the specific requirements of the wind project”, says Vestas Vice President of Sales Region South Europe and Turkey, Rainer Karan.

Turbine delivery will begin in the first quarter of 2021 with commissioning scheduled for the same quarter.