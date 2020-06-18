Iberdrola will supply wind energy to Vodafone in Spain

Through a PPA, the energy company will provide long-term green electricity – generated by a wind project it is building in Aragon – at 13,500 points owned by the operator.



Iberdrola and Vodafone Spain have decided to join forces on sustainability, with an agreement for the sale of energy from clean generation sources in the long term (PPA, Power Purchase Agreement).



The agreement reinforces Iberdrola’s renewable strategy through bilateral contracts, which promote an energy supply at competitive and stable prices with large customers, committed to sustainable consumption. For its part, the alliance will allow the telecommunications operator to consume energy from renewable sources in Spain and advance in the fulfillment of the strategic framework of a sustainable and responsible company with the planet, which establishes that in 2025 all the electrical energy acquired is 100% renewable and that its GHC emissions are reduced to 50%. With this agreement, Vodafone Spain will meet 75% of its objective of supplying electricity purchased from renewable sources in 2021.



Iberdrola will provide green energy to the 13,500 supply points of Vodafone’s own network in Spain. The contract will start in January 2021 and a part of the consumption -140 GWh / year of a total of 540 GWh / year- will be carried out through a PPA, associated with a newly built renewable asset, the Puylobo wind project, which currently building in Aragon. The rest, 400 GWh / year, will be supplied under another agreement, which will guarantee green consumption through the delivery of GdOs from other renewable assets of the electric company.



Located in the municipality of Borja, in Zaragoza, Puylobo will have an installed capacity of 49 megawatts (MW). With an investment of 50 million euros, more than 120 professionals will be involved in its construction. The park’s production, once it comes into operation, will avoid the emission of 32,000 tons of CO2 / year.



Puylobo is part of the investment strategy in Iberdrola’s renewable energy generation projects in Spain, as well as its commitment to bilateral contracts, as a way to promote the supply of energy at competitive and stable prices among large customers, committed to a sustainable consumption.



“PPAs open many opportunities for the development of renewable projects that are transforming the present and future of energy in our country. These long-term energy purchase and sale contracts provide stability to investments and have become an optimal tool for managing the electricity supply of large consumers, committed to clean and sustainable consumption. They also demonstrate the competitiveness of renewables and their ability to supply energy at affordable and stable prices, “explains Eduardo Insunza, director of Large Clients at Iberdrola.



“Our strategic framework of a sustainable and responsible company with the planet defines the objective that by 2025 100% of our purchased electric energy must come from renewable sources and CO2 emissions will be reduced by 50% compared to the 2016-17 financial year. The energy used to operate the network accounts for more than 97% of our total consumption, which is why the implementation of energy efficiency measures and the establishment of agreements to purchase energy from renewable sources, such as the one we have signed today, are key. with Iberdrola ”says Ismael Asenjo, General Director of Technology at Vodafone Spain.



Renewables for a green recovery



Iberdrola is a benchmark in the field of PPAs in the world and manages long-term power sale agreements in markets such as Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Mexico, from wind and photovoltaic projects of more than 2,500 MW. In Spain, the company has promoted this modality with a pioneering nature with companies from different sectors: banking, telecommunications, beer sector, distribution and sports brands.



The company is convinced that electrification will act as a lever for economic recovery and employment in the postCOVID world and, therefore, it plans to make investments this year worth 10,000 million euros in the world that will mobilize projects, the industrial activity of the value chain and innovation in areas such as renewable energy, smart grids and large-scale storage systems.



Iberdrola is the leader in renewable energy in the country, with an installed wind power capacity of more than 6,000 MW.