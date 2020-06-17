Vestas wins first Enventus order in USA for 336 MW wind energy project from Taaleri Energia, AIP and Akuo Energy

Vestas has received a 336 MW order from the Taaleri SolarWind II fund and co-investors, AIP and Akuo Energy for the Escalade wind project in Texas, USA which will feature the first Enventus platform turbines in the USA. The project is the first North American wind project for Taaleri Energia and the Taaleri SolarWind II fund.

The order includes supply, installation, and commissioning of 45 V162-5.6 MW and 20 V150-4.2 MW turbines as well as a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery will begin the second quarter of 2021 with commissioning scheduled to begin the third quarter of 2021.

“We are extremely happy with first investment in the US from the Taaleri SolarWind II fund and delighted to be partnering with Vestas on this project. The onshore wind resource in Texas is excellent and the location of our wind farm, with connections to the large population centres, is also ideal. The ERCOT market for electricity in Texas is very similar in structure and operation to the Nord Pool electricity market in the Nordic countries, a market that we are very familiar with”, said Taaleri Energia’s Managing Director, Kai Rintala.

“We’re pleased to deploy the first Enventus turbines in the USA with Taaleri Energia on their first project in the USA”, said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada. “By pairing this technology with a 30-year service agreement, Taaleri Energia has ensured the Escalade wind project will deliver long-term low-cost wind energy thus maximising returns for their fund investors”.

It is Vestas’ largest EnVentus order to date and it takes the global order intake for the platform past 900 MW. Introduced in 2019, the Enventus platform is the next generation of Vestas technology, building on and leveraging proven technology from the 2 MW, 4 MW and 9 MW platforms to meet customisation needs more efficiently through advanced modularity.