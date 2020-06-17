New Jersey Wind Port Will Help New Jersey Reach a 100% Clean, Renewable Energy Future

Today, New Jersey announced the development of the New Jersey Wind Port, the first port in the country to be built specifically for offshore wind marshalling and manufacturing. The port will be sited in the Lower Alloway Creek area in Salem County on Artificial Island next to the Hope Creek Nuclear Generation site. The project is a significant step to bring an offshore wind supply chain to New Jersey and put New Jersey on the path to a 100% clean, renewable energy future.

New Jersey has committed to producing 7,500 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2035. Studies by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU), US Department of Energy, and offshore wind project developers have highlighted the need for new port facilities designed specifically to meet the offshore wind industry’s unique needs. The wind turbines must be partially assembled at a port and then shipped out to the ocean vertically, with components as tall as 500 feet. Most existing port infrastructure along the East Coast is unable to accommodate this work

Environment New Jersey Director Doug O’Malley released following statement following the news:

“The Murphy Administration is taking a huge step forward to meet the aggressive goals of Gov. Murphy’s executive order to generate 7,500 MW of offshore wind by 2035. A South Jersey unobstructed off-shore wind port is the key step in building an off-shore wind supply chain to generate half of New Jersey’s energy from clean, renewable energy by 2030. Off-shore wind is a huge untapped resource off the Jersey Shore that can power our economy with renewable energy, move us off fossil fuels and fight climate change pollution. The answer for New Jersey’s clean energy future has been blowing in the wind and this announcement cements the Murphy Administration’s commitment to making New Jersey the leader in off-shore wind.”