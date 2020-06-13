Enel Green Power Spain connects 14.4 MW wind farm to the power grid in Teruel

The Oriche wind power plant, which involved a total investment of 14.8 million euros, is able to generate 48 GWh per year.

Enel Green Power Spain has connected the Oriche wind farm to the power grid. The facility, with a capacity of 14.4 MW, is located in the districts of Allueva, Anadón and Fonfría in the province of Teruel. The investment in this project amounts to 14.8 million euros.

The Oriche wind farm is composed of four turbines, each with a capacity of 3.6 MW, and will generate close to 48 GWh annually, enough to supply power to 15,000 homes. Once fully operational, the plant will prevent the annual emission of about 31,800 tonnes of CO 2 into the atmosphere.

In 2019, Enel Green Power Spain brought online thirteen wind farms in the Aragon region, in the provinces of Teruel and Zaragoza, for a combined capacity of 424 MW. In 2020, the company plans to connect another 82 MW of wind capacity in these provinces.

All renewable energy construction plans are supported by corresponding CSV (Creating Shared Value) plans, which are designed in conjunction with local partners. The CSV plans aim to maximize the positive socio-economic impact of a project on the community, and prioritize local job creation and using local catering and accommodation services for employees.

The construction of this renewable capacity is part of Endesa’s, of wich Enel Green Power Spain is its renewable energy subsidiary, strategy to fully decarbonize its generation mix by 2050. In line with the company’s latest Strategic Plan, the next milestone in this process is to reach 10.2 GW of installed renewable capacity by 2022, from the estimated 7.4 GW by the end of 2019. The total investment will amount to around 3.8 billion euros.

Through Enel Green Power Spain, Endesa currently manages over 7,452 MW of renewable energy capacity in Spain, including 4,712 MW from conventional hydro generation, and 2,751 MW from renewables, such as wind power (2,308), solar power (352 MW), mini-hydro (80 MW) and other renewable sources (14 MW).

Enel Green Power, within the Enel Group, is dedicated to the development and operation of renewables across the world, with a presence in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with a managed capacity of over 46 GW across a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal and hydropower, and is at the forefront of integrating innovative technologies into renewable power plants.