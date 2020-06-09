Wind energy in Poland, Vestas’ wind turbines for 36 MW wind farm

Demonstrating its ability to support customers in submitting winning auction bids, Vestas has won its fourth order from the latest Polish auction round for a total order intake of more than 350 MW. This 36 MW wind power project consists of ten V126-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode combined with site specific towers and a 20-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service contract, offering competitive levelised cost of energy. The firm and unconditional order is for the two wind farm projects Dobrowo and Retowo, for which the conditional contract was signed in 2019, with all conditions precedent now fulfilled. The wind energy project is located in the northwest of Poland and has been developed by ENERTRAG, a German key player in the wind industry with more than 20 years of experience in the European wind market.

“ENERTRAG has persistently pursued its vision to realise wind farm projects in Poland. Our team has been working for many years on these projects and we are very happy that our strong belief in the Polish market is paying off now. With Vestas, we believe we have found the right partner with the best technology for the Dobrowo and Retowo sites and are very optimistic that the turbines will be up and running as expected next year. We’re excited to continue our long-lasting business relationship with Vestas and to extend it in another country”, says Bastian Altrichter, Head of Procurement in ENERTRAG.

“We are proud to continue our valued partnership with ENERTRAG on the Dobrowo-Retowo project in Poland. Attesting to the increasing competitiveness of wind energy, this project underlines Vestas’ capability to deliver competitive wind energy solutions and services that enable our customers to build winning bids in auctions”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The wind power project will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output. The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021 and commissioning is planned for the third quarter of 2021.