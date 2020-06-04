Vattenfall gives green light to world’s largest offshore wind energy project

Vattenfall has taken final investment decision for Hollandse Kust Zuid 1-4 proceeding with the construction of what will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

With its installed capacity of 1,500 MW, the Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind farm will be the largest of its kind worldwide, when fully operational in 2023. It will have a renewable electricity output equivalent to the annual consumption of over two million Dutch households.

Vattenfall was awarded permits for the construction of Hollandse Kust Zuid after winning two subsidy-free tender rounds in 2018 and 2019. The two projects have been combined into one wind farm to optimise the process.

A key element in solving climate change is to electrify transportation, heating and industry processes with the help of fossil free electricity.

“The Hollandse Kust Zuid project underlines our commitment to supply the Netherlands and Europe with fossil free electricity. In addition, the investment decision shows that our determination to deliver on our goal to enable fossil free living within one generation remains firm despite the COVID19 pandemic”, says Magnus Hall, CEO of Vattenfall.

In 2023, Hollandse Kust Zuid will provide a third of the total installed offshore wind capacity in the Netherlands, making a major contribution to the Dutch Government’s renewable energy targets.

“Hollandse Kust Zuid will not only provide fossil free and affordable electricity to our private and business customers. It’s also a large infrastructure investment that creates significant economic activity and employment in times of economic uncertainty. Thanks to good cooperation with our national and international partners, we are well prepared to take the next step in realising this milestone project”, says Gunnar Groebler, Senior Vice-President and Head of Business Area Wind in Vattenfall.

Both the construction, which will be initiated offshore in 2021, and operation of the wind farm and its service facility will offer significant regional business opportunities and long term high quality employment.

Vattenfall has partnered with the following suppliers:

Siemens Gamesa for wind turbine manufacturing and partial installation

Dutch based Sif Group for foundation manufacturing

Dutch based TKF for inter-array cable systems manufacturing

Prysmian for inter-array cable systems manufacturing

Subsea 7 for foundation and inter-array cable systems installation

Swire Blue Ocean for turbine installation.

Facts about Hollandse Kust Zuid