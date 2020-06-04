Vestas wins order for V155-3.3 MW wind turbines in China

Vestas has secured a 50 MW wind power order from new customer China Three Gorge Renewables (CTG Renewables), one of China’s biggest renewable energy developers, for the 50 MW wind farm Juye I in Heze, Shandong province in China.

The order includes supply of 15 V155-3.3 MW wind turbines with 142m towers, as well as a 5 -year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“We are glad to enter the partnership with Vestas, who is known as an international leading renewable energy solution provider”, says Guoqing Zhao, General Manager of CTG Renewables. “With Vestas’ latest 4 MW platform variant and high tower solution, we hope to make the Juye project, located in a low-wind area, a successful case for CGT Renewables”.

“We’re excited to collaborate with CTG Renewables who has a strong track record in renewable energy development and operation”, says Thomas Keller, President of Vestas China. “I’m particularly glad that this partnership benefits from our latest 4 MW platform variant, the V155-3.3 MW, which once again proves its applicability for the Chinese market”.

With this order, Vestas has secured more than 300 MW of order intake of the V155-3.3 MW wind turbine in China.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020, with commissioning planned for the same quarter.