Vestas secures 226 MW order for five wind energy projects in Russia

Vestas has received a 226 MW order for five wind energy projects in Russia from WEDF (Wind Energy Development Fund), a joint investment fund created on a parity basis by PJSC Fortum and JSC RUSNANO. With this fifth order from its framework agreement with RUSNANO and Fortum to supply wind energy solutions in Russia, Vestas increases its footprint in the country to a total capacity of almost 830 MW, underlining the company’s leading position in the growing Russian renewable sector.

Located in the Rostov and Astrakhan region, the projects will consist of V126-4.2 MW wind turbines with 87m towers and long-term Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service contracts, offering competitive levelised cost of energy.

“We are excited to continue our valued collaboration with RUSNANO and Fortum for these wind energy projects, which demonstrate once again Vestas’ ability to offer wind energy solutions and services with market-leading cost of energy, that create maximum value for our customers”, says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “This order underlines how we, together with our local partners, continue to strengthen the renewable energy sector in Russia”.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as long-term Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreements. The projects will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimise the energy output.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021 and commissioning start is planned for the third quarter of 2021.