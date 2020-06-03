Nordex Group posts Brazil wind power order for 90 MW

Nordex has received an order from its new customer, COPEL – Companhia Paranaense de Energia, for the supply and construction of 26 AW132/3465 wind turbines in Brazil. The order also includes the Servicing of the machines, with a contract term of 20 years.

The 90 MW wind farm “Jandaíra Copel” will be built in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, near the city of Jandaíra in eastern Brazil. The Nordex Group will manufacture the 26 turbines at its production facility in Simões Filho. The turbines will be built on 120 metre concrete towers, which the Group will manufacture at its local plant in Areia Branca, not far from the site. The company will also source the rotor blades locally. Completion of the wind farm is planned for 2022.

The order from COPEL – Companhia Paranaense de Energia is the first to be received by the Nordex Group and the second from a public utility in Brazil.

Copel – Companhia Paranaense de Energia – generates, transmits, distributes and trades electric energy, and also provides telecommunication services. The Company is one of the largest electric power facilities in Brazil. The Company’s position in the sector is a result of 65 years of experience and technical proficiency in generating, transmitting, distributing and commercializating electric power.

Copel went public in April 1994 on Bolsa de Valores de São Paulo – B3 – and, in July 1997, became the first company of the Brazilian electric power sector with shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Copel’s shares are also traded in Europe, on the Latibex – the Latin American arm of the Madrid Stock Exchange, since June 2002. In May 2008 Copel joined B3’s Level 1 of Corporate Governance.

Currently, Copel directly serves 4.6 million customers units in 395 municipalities and 1,113 localities (districts, villas and villages). Copel has 46 own plants (20 hydroelectric power plants, 1 thermal power plant and 25 wind farms), operates 1 hydroelectric power plants under the quota regime, and holds interests in another eleven energy generation projects (1 thermal power plant, 6 hydroelectric power plants and 4 wind power plants) in operation, totaling an installed capacity of 6,298 MW, referred to Copel’s stake. In addition, 01 hydroelectric power plant and 01 wind farm is under construction. In order to transmit and distribute the generated energy, the Company has 6,783 km of transmission lines and 199,953 km of distribution lines, making up Brazil’s third largest distribution network. Its workforce is composed of 7,095 employees.

The Group has installed more than 28 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 3.3 billion in 2019. The company currently has more than 7,500 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.