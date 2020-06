MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S has signed a conditional agreement for the Seagreen offshore wind energy project in the UK.

If and when the project translates into a firm order, Vestas Wind Systems A/S will disclose a company announcement about this. The wind power project is to be delivered by MHI Vestas Offshore Wind and will not enter into the order backlog of Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

The wind farm project’s materialisation will be subject to a Final Investment Decision.