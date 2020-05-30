Iberdrola relaunches its relationship with wind energy Siemens Gamesa

It is awarded the supply and maintenance of the 62 wind turbines for the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in French Brittany.

berdrola and Siemens Gamesa return to good relations after their shareholding divorce. Proof is the withdrawal of all the cross-litigation filed and an income for Iberdrola of 1,100 million from the sale of 8% of the wind capital and the contract that Iberdrola awarded to the wind turbine manufacturer.



Siemens Gamesa has become the main supplier of the Saint-Brieuc wind farm, located in French Brittany, to which it will supply 62 state-of-the-art wind turbines with a total power of 496 MW, and will be in charge of their maintenance for a period of ten years. The operation is valued at around 950 million euros.



The Saint-Brieuc park, located 16 kilometers from the French Brittany coast, will generate enough energy to meet the electricity demand of some 835,000 people. Its construction will begin in 2021 and its commissioning is scheduled for 2023.



It is the first large-scale offshore wind project in Brittany and one of the first in France to obtain all the necessary permits from administrations for its construction and operation. Its global execution implies an investment of 2,400 million.



Iberdrola’s director of offshore wind energy, Jonathan Cole, stressed that the decision to invest these 2.4 billion euros and the completion of the signing of the main project contract “demonstrate that the company is fulfilling its promise to accelerate investment plans to support the entire supply chain and create thousands of sustainable jobs. ”



At Iberdrola’s shareholders’ meeting, its president, Ignacio Galán, had already announced that this year they would accelerate investments to reach a record figure of 10 billion, within a plan that with the horizon in 2022 plans to invest 34 billion euros , of which 39% will go to renewable sources, such as offshore wind.

Manufacture in France



Saint-Brieuc will be Iberdrola’s fourth offshore wind farm in Europe equipped with Siemens Gamesa technology, after the facilities of West of Duddon Sands, in the Irish Sea, Wikinger in the Baltic Sea and East Anglia One on the British coast (102 7 MW turbines).



The CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s offshore wind business, Andreas Nauen, assured that it is “a historic moment” for his company because it involves the first offshore wind energy contract in France, a country where they have set themselves the goal of growing significantly and Furthermore, “leading the globalization” of this energy source.



For this, Siemens Gamesa has announced that it will install a new production plant in France, in the port town of Le Havre, which will have 750 workers, whose first order will be these 62 8Mw / unit wind turbines for Ailes Marines, the Iberdrola subsidiary that will run the Saint-Brieuc park. The German multinational expects its new French factory to be fully operational in 2021.