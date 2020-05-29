Final wind turbine sails to WindFloat Atlantic project site for installation

MHI Vestas confirms that the final V164-8.4 MW wind turbine atop Principle Power’s semi-submersible WindFloat Foundation has left the quay in Northern Spain and is sailing toward the project site.

When the final wind turbine arrives at its destination after a 250 km journey, WindFloat Atlantic will consist of three V164-8.4 MW wind turbines – the largest and most powerful wind turbines operating on floating foundations worldwide.

The wind power project site is located 20 km off the coast of Viana do Castelo in Portugal at a sea depth of 100 meters. The WindFloat Atlantic wind farm is being developed by a consortium made up of EDP Renewables, Engie, Repsol and Principle Power.

“We are exceptionally proud to see that the final wind turbine at WindFloat Atlantic is now making its way toward the project site,” said MHI Vestas Chief Operations Officer, Flemming Ougaard. “The occasion is a testament to our passion for floating offshore wind and the strong partnerships we’ve formed on the project. WindFloat Atlantic is setting a new standard in floating offshore wind and is a sign of things to come in our industry.”

Once fully commissioned, the 25 MW project will deliver clean energy to 60,000 homes and provide insights related to progressing the future floating projects in the offshore wind industry.

MHI Vestas continues to advance floating offshore wind’s track record as the company has been named preferred supplier for two floating projects in France, Groix & Belle Ile and EFGL, scheduled for installation in 2022, and is preparing for installation of the Kincardine floating project in Scotland later this year.