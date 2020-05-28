Vestas wins largest order to date in Vietnam for three wind energy projects

Vestas has secured its largest order in Vietnam to date for a total of 144 MW for the three wind farms Lien Lap, Phong Huy, and Phong Nguyen in the Qu?ng Tr? Province. The order is placed by Power Construction Company No.1 (PCC1), a local independent power producer and electrical infrastructure company, in partnership with RENOVA, Inc. a Japanese renewable energy company. Vestas will supply, transport, install and commission a total of 36 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 4.0 MW operating mode.





With the three wind power projects located in remote and complex mountainous terrain, the order demonstrates how Vestas can leverage its industry-leading siting, project management and transportation capabilities to develop and deliver site-specific solutions in all conditions. Vestas will leverage synergies with its other wind farm projects in the area to optimise the construction and maintenance work by sharing warehousing, installation equipment and manpower to ensure higher availability levels to the projects. This new order takes Vestas’ 2020 order intake in Vietnam to over 300 MW.



“Vestas is excited to partner with PCC1 and RENOVA for these three wind farms, one of the largest projects in the country. The Feed-in-Tariff deadline in Vietnam is fast-approaching and our customers need a reliable partner to ensure that projects can be executed expertly, before the October 2021 deadline. With our long history in Vietnam and already staffed-up team in the country we are happy to be able to provide all the comfort that our customers need from contracting to project execution”, said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.



The order also includes a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to maximise energy production for the sites. With a yield-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide the customer with long-term business case certainty. The wind energy projects are planned to achieve commissioning in the third quarter of 2021.