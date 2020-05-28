The last platform of the world’s first semi-submersible floating wind farm sets sail

The wind energy platform will travel from the Galician city of Ferrol to its final location, 20 kilometers from the coast of Portugal.

The two previous platforms – which also house the world’s largest offshore wind turbine on floating foundations – are already fully installed in the wind farm and provide power to the Portuguese electricity grid.

With a total installed capacity of 25 MW, WindFloat Atlantic is the first floating wind power farm in continental Europe.

The WindFloat Atlantic project is taking one of the final steps towards becoming fully operational. The last of the three pre-assembled wind turbine platforms making up the project has left the Port of Ferrol today, heading for its final destination 20 km off the coast of Portugal at Viana do Castelo, in a journey that will take three days.

This operation will be completed by hooking up this last unit to the pre-laid mooring system and connecting it to the rest of the offshore wind farm. This third platform will be installed next to the other two units, which are already up and running and supplying energy to the Portuguese electricity grid.

Transporting each of the three WindFloat Atlantic floating structures is a milestone in itself, as it sidesteps the need for towing craft designed specifically for this process and makes it possible for the project to be replicated elsewhere.