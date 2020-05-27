The Spanish Wind Energy Association joins the manifesto for a sustainable economic recovery

3549/5000in

More than 1,300 personalities from politics, businessmen, unions, NGOs, scientists and civil society have signed a manifesto showing their support for a recovery plan for the Spanish economy that is sustainable. The Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE) has joined this initiative.

“We support a recovery towards a more sustainable and robust economy, and demand the establishment of alliances between political parties, companies, unions, the media, NGOs and civil society to support and implement a sustainable stimulus package, based on the best scientific knowledge and in the best practices, that allows to advance towards a more prosperous, sustainable, healthy and resilient society ”, states the manifesto.

Juan Virgilio Márquez, signatory of the manifesto representing AEE as CEO, indicates that the wind sector is one of the pillars as a renewable, clean and sustainable technology for this recovery and an opportunity on which to leverage the economic relaunch in the short term, but also to obtain a resistant economic activity in the future. For this, it is important to decisively activate the necessary mechanisms so that compliance with the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) becomes a reality. “Both the New Green Deal, and its development in Spain through the PNIEC, constitute in themselves two major projects for economic relaunch. These are precisely the actions that must be promoted at this time and activated as soon as possible, ”says Juan Virgilio Márquez.

This initiative has been collaboratively promoted by ECODES, the Spanish Green Growth Group, SEO / BirdLife and, in a particular capacity, by researchers from the Basque Center for Climate Change (BC3), the Royal Elcano Institute and the Polytechnic University of Madrid ( ItdUPM).

The COVID-19 crisis is the most important since World War II, and urgent and extreme measures to fight it are having a tremendously negative impact on the economy, which has been practically paralyzed. To mitigate this effect, governments are proposing important economic stimulus packages, probably the largest in history. But how to use these aids? How to maximize their value for the Society? The decisions that governments make must be carefully valued, because they will have a great impact and effects that will last over time, conditioning our economy for decades.

Spain has ideal conditions to take advantage of the opportunities of this recovery strategy to generate economy and jobs: an enormous potential for the development of renewable energies, a unique natural capital, a well-positioned industry and a determined commitment to energy efficiency.

In this context, the signatories support a recovery towards a more sustainable and robust economy and demand the establishment of alliances between political parties, companies, unions, the media, NGOs and civil society to support and implement a sustainable stimulus package, based on the better scientific knowledge and best practices that allow progress towards a more prosperous, sustainable, healthy and resilient society.

They consider that these issues should be taken into account in the approaches of the Commission of the Congress of Deputies for the Reconstruction of Spain after the crisis of COVID-19.