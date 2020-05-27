The Global Wind Energy Council has published its annual Supply Side Analysis 2019 report on its market intelligence platform. According to the report, 22,893 wind turbines were installed globally in 2019 produced from 33 suppliers and accounting for over 63 GW of wind power capacity, a new supply side record in terms of capacity for the industry.





Vestas continues to hold on to its place as top supplier in 2019, accounting for 18 per cent of all wind turbines installed in 2019, thanks to its global diversification strategy with installations in more than 40 countries. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy moved up one position to second place, with the supplier doubling its offshore wind installation in 2019 and expanding its geographic coverage. Goldwind fell one position to third place despite the company increasing its annual installations by 19 per cent in 2019 thanks to an installation wind farm rush in its home market, China.



The full report is exclusively available for GWEC members and market intelligence subscribers in the Market Intelligence Members Area on the GWEC website. The final report includes more than 30 tables and figures charting the evolution of global wind power markets from the supply side perspective.









Key Findings

Vestas (18%) remained the number one wind turbine supplier, with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (15.7%) moving into second place thanks to its offshore wind expansion and China’s Goldwind (13.2%) in third place.

The upward trend in wind turbine size continues, with an average rated capacity for new turbines installed in 2019 surpassing 2,750 kW, a 72 per cent or 1.156 kW increase from 2009, demonstrating the immense progress the industry is making in technology innovation.

We are continuing to see market consolidation for turbine suppliers globally, with the number of suppliers declining from 37 in 2018 to 33 in 2019. At the same time, the top six turbine vendors collectively increased their market share from 70 per cent in 2018 to 72 per cent in 2019.