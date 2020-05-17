Mexico against common sense and against wind energy

The President of Mexico AMLO lacks all common sense, he is an old school populist, like Trump, Bolsonaro and similar characters, left or right, and in addition to having denied the coronavirus for months, he is an defender of oil and an enemy from wind power and solar energy. History will put you in the place you deserve shortly.

The publication contemplates the penetration of Power Plants with Intermittent Clean Energy, photovoltaic and wind turbines, anticipating that the Alert and Emergency Operating States will be reduced to a minimum.



The Secretary of Energy (Sener) published this Friday afternoon in the Official Gazette of the Federation the “Agreement by which the Policy of Reliability, Safety, Continuity and Quality of the National Electric System (SEN) is issued” which, among others aspects, indicates controls on Power Plants with Intermittent Clean Energy.



The latter are particularly dangerous on the sunrise and sunset ramps, as well as in the critical hours of the SEN and that expose it to financial damage, as well as to end users.



It indicates that renewable energy sources, such as the sun or the wind, have a series of characteristics, such as temporal and geographic variability, and whose intermittent nature makes them operate whenever the resource that supports them is available, demanding greater operational flexibility when rest of the system.



It also points out that the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace) is responsible for proposing and determining the requirements of related services that are required to ensure the sufficiency and security of dispatch due, among others, to the behavior of Power Plants with Energy Intermittent Clean.



Due to the variable behavior and uncertainty of Power Plants with Intermittent Clean Energy, Cenace will determine the SEN resource needs, related to operational flexibility and taking advantage of the physical design characteristics of power plants in the automated start-up process. -decrement-unemployment “.



However, it adds that the integration of Installed Capacity of Power Plants with Intermittent Clean Energy in the SEN will be maintained for all power plants that have reached the interconnection contract one day before the publication of this policy in the Official Gazette.



If any Power Plant with Intermittent Clean Energy, wind or photovoltaic, requests a study at an interconnection point, Cenace based on criteria of sufficiency, dispatch security and economic efficiency, may reject said requests ”.