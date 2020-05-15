Wind power production keeps prices low in European electricity markets

Wind energy production increased in most of Europe, lowering electricity prices, except in the Iberian peninsula, where the decrease in wind energy contributed to a rise in prices. Meanwhile, demand for electricity continues to rebound in European markets as the de-escalation of confinement measures continues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this time helped by lower temperatures.

Photovoltaic and solar thermal production and wind turbines production



Solar power production during the period between Monday, May 11 and Wednesday, May 13 decreased in all the markets analyzed in AleaSoft compared to the average of the previous week. In the Iberian Peninsula the decrease was 37%, while in the markets of France, Germany and Italy it was 36%, 26% and 23% respectively.





In the year-on-year analysis of the first 13 days of May, production with this technology increased 39% in the Italian market and 30% in the Iberian peninsula. In the German market, production during this month increased by 19%, while in the French market it fell by 3.2%.



For this week of May 11, the analysis carried out at AleaSoft indicates that production with this technology will be lower than the previous week in Germany, Spain and Italy.

The average wind power production for the first three days of this week, from May 11 to 13, was more than double in the French and German market compared to the average of the previous week. In the Italian market an increase in production of 44% was recorded, while, on the contrary, in the Iberian peninsula it fell by 22%.



Production with this technology during the current month until yesterday, May 13, compared to the same period in 2019, fell 25% in the Iberian peninsula and 34% in Italy. A decrease of 22% was registered in the German market, while only 2% fell in the French market.



For this week AleaSoft’s wind energy production forecasts indicate that the total wind production for the week in Germany, France and Italy will increase compared to the previous week’s total. On the contrary, it is expected that it will be lower in the Iberian peninsula.

Solar production in mainland Spain, which includes photovoltaic and solar thermal, decreased 38% so far this week compared to the average values of the previous week. However, comparing the past days of May with the same period in 2019, production with this technology increased by 31%. The analysis carried out at AleaSoft indicates that this week solar production will be less than the total of last week.



The average level of wind farm production in the first three days of this week decreased by 20%, compared to the average of the previous week in mainland Spain. From the first day of this month of May until yesterday, May 13, wind production decreased by 24% compared to the same period in 2019. For this week, production with this technology is expected to end being less than the previous week.