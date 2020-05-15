Aracati will have two more new wind farms

The wind energy plants will have 25 wind turbines, with a power of 86.6 megawatts.

The State Superintendence of the Environment (Semace) will authorize the installation and operation of two new wind power plants in Aracati. The technical opinions favorable to the enterprise were approved on Thursday (14) during a virtual meeting of the State Environment Council (Coema).



The wind farm plants make up the Ventos do Icapuí and São Felício wind complex, of the São Felício wind farm. The wind farm is designed to occupy 22.28 hectares and will consist of 25 wind turbines, with a power of 86.6 megawatts.



The electric energy to be produced is contracted by Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (CEMIG), with delivery scheduled for January 2022.