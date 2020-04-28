Wind energy in Brazil, Nordex wind turbines for 58.8 MW wind farm

Nordex Group has received another order for AW132/3465 wind turbines from Brazil. The manufacturer will supply 17 wind turbines for its regular customer Voltalia Brasil, for its 58.8 MW Ventos Serra do Mel 4 (VSM4) wind farm. The order also includes a service agreement for service and maintenance of the wind turbines for a period of 15 years.

“We are delighted that Voltalia has again placed its confidence in us,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group. In 2013, the Nordex Group delivered its first turbines to one of Voltalia’s Brazilian projects, and today is now responsible for the Service and maintenance of around 400 MW for the company.

The wind farm VSM 4 will be built in Voltalia’s Serra Branca Cluster located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, near to the city of Serra do Mel in the north-east of Brazil.

Nordex will install the 17 wind turbines for VSM 4 on 120 metre concrete towers produced by its local factory in Areia Branca, Rio Grande do Norte. In order to ensure the project includes a maximum local content, the Nordex Group will manufacture the nacelles in its plant in Simões Filho in Bahia as well as purchasing the rotor blades from Brazil.

Installation works on VSM 4 are due to start in 2020, with full commissioning scheduled for spring 2021.

The Group has installed more than 28 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 6,800. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.