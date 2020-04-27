Enel Green Power Greece is a Best Workplace 2020

The Greek division of Enel Green Power has been named one of the best places to work in Greece for 2020 – a result of its commitment and passion.

Sustainability has always been at the heart of Enel Green Power’s corporate strategy. In every one of our initiatives, we try to use a development model that is innovative, respectful to the environment and, above all, people-friendly. This is why sustainability, at Enel Green Power, also means improving quality of life at work.

In Greece, one of our most important positions in Europe, Enel Green Power has been named a “Best Workplace 2020” by Great Place to Work, an international institute that annually recognizes companies that strive to create excellent working environments.

This title acknowledges our ability to develop career paths that are, first and foremost, chances for personal growth, while creating a happy and balanced working environment, leading to improved performance and results. Thanks to these efforts, which can be summed up by the TRIP model (Trust, Responsibility, Innovation and Proactivity), we can say we’re one of the best places to work.

“It is a great honor for us to be awarded as the best working environment in Greece for this year, an award that enhances further our pride about the company. Globally, Enel Green Power is not only committed to make our world sustainable by investing in RES projects, but also to evolve every year the working conditions by adopting or creating innovative methods for its employees. The company by combining ideally the innovation, the respect to every employee and the family atmosphere, generates a unique framework ?f transparency and freedom that allows every employee to grow and chase its dreams. I would like to thank by heart all our employees for this important award.”

– Aristotelis Chantavas, Head of Europe Enel Green Power

Every year, Great Place to Work® collaborates with more than 5,500 organizations in 60 countries on all six continents, performing thorough workplace atmosphere analysis around the world. With its certification programs, it helps companies create and sustain excellent working environments andrewards excellent corporate cultures by preparing an annual ranking of the best companies to work for around the world.

This acknowledgment from Great Place to Work comes just a few months after the completion of Kafireas, the largest wind plant in Greece. A source of pride for Enel Green Power, it is contributing to the economic and social development of local communities and the entire country. Besides Kafireas, Enel Green Power manages 57 renewable plants in 24 prefectures in Greece, for a total installed capacity of 464 MW. This includes 354 MW of wind energy, 90 MW of solar and 20 MW from hydropower plants.