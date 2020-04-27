Wind energy generates 14,233 GWh in the first quarter of 2020, 23.4% of generation in Spain

Wind energy has covered more than 20% of electricity demand in the first quarters since 2013 in Spain.

The calculation of the first quarter of 2020 in renewable generation has had a share of 44.59% and in the last four years it has been the highest.



In these last three months of the year (January, February and March), wind power has generated 14,233 GWh with coverage of the peninsular demand of 23.4%. If we analyze this first quarter of the year, from 2005 to 2020, peninsular wind generation has tripled.



Despite the high wind power in recent months, we have not reached the generation wind record for the first quarter of 2018. Through the graph, we can conclude the consolidated contribution that wind has in the generation mix, even though it is a generation renewable with variable resource. From 2013 to date, wind power has managed to cover more than 20% of demand in the first quarter of the year.





And it is that, with the wind power available today, 25,704 MW wind, wind generation contributes to the generation mix over a fifth of the energy demanded in the electrical system. If the PNIEC objectives are met, wind power could play an essential role in covering the energy needs of all Spaniards and this long-awaited reduction in CO2 emissions would be achieved.



Based on the data published by REE, the national electricity system has closed the first quarter of 2020 with figures that allow us to predict that this year will be the first of the new – and expected – renewable year, with data showing that the energy transition in Spain is a reality.



The calculation for January, February and March has left a renewable share of 44.59% of the total generation structure nationwide, according to the Spanish electricity market operator. A higher figure than that obtained in the same period of 2019: 38.42%. In fact, when compared to the equivalent quarters of the last four years (since 2017), this year has registered the most renewable. And if the analysis contemplated all the data from the available historical series, 2020 would occupy the third place on the podium, only surpassed by 2014 and 2016.



Of course, the intrinsic characteristics of this first annual period have a lot to do with this good data. During the first three months, the wind usually blows strongly and also higher rainfall falls. For this reason, it is common that wind and hydro registers high values. This has happened in 2020, when they have even exceeded the values ??registered in the equivalent period of 2019.