Vattenfall and Subsea 7 sign contract for wind farm Hollandse Kust Zuid

Vattenfall and Subsea 7 signed a contract for the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) 1-4 offshore wind farm projects, located between 18-36 km off the Dutch coast in the North Sea.

The contracted work scope includes the transport and installation of approximately 140 wind turbines monopiles foundations and 315 km of 66 kV inner array grid cables in water depths between 18 and 27 metres. Offshore installation is scheduled for execution in 2021 and 2022 using Seaway 7’s heavy lift, cable lay and support vessels. The contract is subject to a final investment decision by Vattenfall.

The HKZ 1-4 offshore wind farms are being developed by Vattenfall as the first subsidy-free wind farms in the Netherlands, and when completed, will have an installed wind energy capacity of approximately 1.5 GW, which will meet the electricity needs of approximately 2-3 million Dutch households.

Steph McNeill, EVP Subsea 7 Renewables, said: “We look forward to working collaboratively with Vattenfall as a trusted partner to install the foundations and inner array cables for the Hollandse Kust Zuid 1-4 wind farms and help to deliver the first subsidy-free offshore wind project in the Netherlands.”

Catrin Jung, head of offshore wind power Vattenfall: “We look forward to working with Subsea7 on this exciting project. The Netherlands is an important market for us and we are very happy to contribute to making the Dutch energy system more sustainable and support our customers, large and small, on their way to fossil free living.”