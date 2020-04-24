Siemens Gamesa goes one step further in its wind energy strategy with the maintenance of 135 MW in Australia with Senvion wind turbines

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has secured a long-term, 20-year contract to provide full-scope operation and maintenance services for a 135-MW Senvion wind farm in Victoria, Australia, ensuring support continuity and stable operations to maximize the customer’s business case.*

Under the agreement, the company will provide remote monitoring, supply chain access and specialty tooling, design and engineering support, as well as software updates. In addition, existing hardware and infrastructure on the site will be utilized to ensure the performance and reliability of the turbines throughout its extended lifetime of 25 years.

In order to provide better service to Senvion turbines in Australia, Siemens Gamesa has also invested in a substantial, immediately available stock of Senvion parts in the country, which will help to optimize the time needed to service projects as well as maximize the project economics for customers.

“Leveraging its 10-year expertise of servicing turbines of other manufacturers and our recent successful acquisition of Senvion’s European Services assets and Intellectual Property, Siemens Gamesa is uniquely positioned to serve our customers in all markets,” said Joris Mazille, Service CEO of Siemens Gamesa for the APAC region. “This strong position in Asia Pacific is further strengthened by our growing investment in technical capability, a local service team and competitive parts stock in Australia, demonstrating our long-term commitment to enable customer success.”

Siemens Gamesa completed the acquisition of selected assets from Senvion in January this year. The purchase increased the company’s multibrand footprint to around 10 GW. The addition of these service assets helps to diversify Siemens Gamesa’s business mix and geographical exposure with contracts that offer long-term visibility and renewal rates that have been historically very high.

With nearly 72 GW under service globally, Siemens Gamesa is a leading service provider in the industry. The company has been expanding in the Asia Pacific markets since the 1980s and has installed more than 8.4 GW of onshore turbines in China, Pakistan, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand. In the offshore segment, the company successfully completed the installation of Taiwan’s first offshore wind power project in 2019 (128 MW) and in addition reached close to 2 GW of firm orders. The company also signed preferred supplier agreements for an additional 755 MW combined volume in Japan and Taiwan.