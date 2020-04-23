France Greenlights 8.75 GW Offshore Wind Energy Target

France will put up to 8.75 GW of offshore wind energy capacity out to tender from 2020 to 2028, the Multiannual Energy Programme (Programmation pluriannuelle de l’énergie (PPE)) shows.

The new PPE has entered into force on Thursday, 23 April.

As proposed earlier, the PPE also increases the intended operating offshore wind power capacity from between 4.7 GW and 5.2GW by 2028, to between 5.2 GW and 6.2 GW by 2028. The 2023 operating capacity target is 2.4 GW.

With the six already approved wind turbines projects, the 600 MW Dunkirk tender held in 2019, and the four demonstration floating wind far projects under development, France will have up to around 12.4 GW of fixed-bottom and floating offshore wind power capacity either in operation or under development by the end of 2028.

The first tender will take place this year and it will be for a 1 GW wind farm project in the Manche Est Mer du Nord.

2021 and 2022 will see three 250 MW floating wind energy tenders in Brittany and the Mediterranean, and one fixed-bottom tender for a capacity between 500 MW and 1 GW. This wind farm will be situated in the South Atlantic.

France will organise a tender for a 1 GW fixed-bottom wind turbines project in 2023. The location of this project has not been determined yet.

From 2024 onward, France will tender 1 GW per year of either fixed-bottom or floating wind energy capacity, depending on the cost.

Currently, France has 2 MW of offshore wind power capacity in operation.