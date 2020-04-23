Cerro Dominador finished smelting 46,000 tons of molten salts for concentrated solar power project

As reported by the company developing the solar thermal project, «the salts produced by the SQM mining company have the capacity to conserve the energy captured during the day by the concentrating solar power plant and maintain it in a tank storage system.»



The development of the Cerro Dominador concentrated solar power project met a new milestone: to finish smelting 46,000 tons of molten salts from the Atacama desert for the operation of what will be the first generation Solar Power Concentration (CSP) generation plant in Latin America.

As reported by the company developing the project, “the salts produced by the SQM mining company have the capacity to conserve the energy captured during the day by the plant and keep it, in a tank storage system, 24 hours a day. providing great flexibility to the electrical system. These salts are kept at very high temperatures: 560 ° celsius in the case of hot tanks and 290 ° in the case of the cold salt tank. The casting process was carried out in 56 days ».

Cerro Dominador, which is owned by funds managed by EIG Global Energy Partners, is built by the consortium formed by Acciona and Abengoa, with the participation of suppliers such as Herlogas and Lipigas, among others.