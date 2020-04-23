GE Renewable Energy Secures 10-Year Service Agreement with Idaho Wind energy Partners

Agreement includes full-service agreement for 122 GE 1.56-82.5 wind turbines.

GE Renewable Energy today announced that it has been selected by DIF Capital Partners to provide a 10-year full-service agreement (FSA) for the 183 MW Idaho Wind Partners wind farms near Twin Falls, ID.

The 11 wind farms, which are managed by Longroad Energy, include 122 GE 1.56-82.5 wind turbines.

The 10-year contract provides a suite of GE’s Digital Services including PowerUp, GE’s proprietary controls and performance optimization software; Enterprise SCADA, our operating system that provides real-time visibility, communications and control; and Digital Plan of the Day, a field service management tool which significantly increases field engineers’ productivity and fleet efficiencies by gathering and analyzing high performance wind power metrics and analytics.

Anne McEntee, GE Renewable Energy’s CEO of Digital Services, said: “This agreement demonstrates GE’s strong performance with Idaho Wind Partners through our previous planned servicing agreement, with turbines achieving 99+% availability since commissioning. We look forward to continuing to work with DIF and Longroad Energy on this project.”

David Lau, DIF Capital Partners’ Head of Asset Management North America, said: “We have been very satisfied with GE’s strong performance to date and are delighted to continue our relationship. Thanks to our strong partners, Idaho Wind Partners is certainly a well performing project in our portfolio.”

GE Renewable Energy is a digitally-enabled service provider for renewable assets, monitoring and maintaining more than 15,000 wind turbines across the globe. We offer both in-house and outsourced solutions that provide a continuous flow of hard data taken from the field and advanced analytics to help customers reduce costs and risk while increasing revenue streams, to ultimately help customers capture the maximum amount of energy at the lowest cost.