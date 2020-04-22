Ming Yang secures 400 MW offshore wind energy order in China

MingYang Smart Energy has secured a contract to deliver wind turbines for the Huizhou Gangkou Phase 1 and 2 offshore wind power project with a total capacity of 400MW.

The company won the contract from General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) and MingYang will supply 64 MySE6.25-180 wind turbines for the wind farm.

Delivery of the first wind turbines is planned for begin October 2020 and is expected to be completed by August 2021.

The Huizhou Gangkou wind power project is located 25 kilometers off the coast of Huidong County of Guangdong Province.

Grid connection of the wind farm is planned for late June 2022.