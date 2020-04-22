Kansas continues to lead in wind energy

Kansas is once again one of the top wind energy producers in the country.

The Kansas Department of Commerce announced results from the American Wind Energy Association’s Annual Market Report on Tuesday.

It ranked No. 2 in the nation for wind energy production as a share of total electricity generation.

According to the report, Kansas and Iowa are the only two states that produced more than 40% of electricity by wind power in 2019.

As of last year, Kansas has 3,160 wind turbines across the state, which is 5th most in the nation.

According to the Department of Commerce, the wind energy industry is also good for the state’s bottom line, employing more than 5,000 workers and contributing billions of dollars in capital investments each year.