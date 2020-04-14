Vestas completes 42 MW wind energy project in Vietnam

Vestas has completed the installation of ten wind turbines for an unnamed wind farm in Vietnam, the company said on its social media channels.

The supply and installation project is the Danish turbine maker’s first in Southeast Asia featuring the V150-4.2MW and also includes a 10-year AOM 5000 service agreement.

The name of the project and other details have been kept under wraps.

Vestas said that to reduce the project cost it used customised slimmer 105-metre site-specific towers that require less steel.

It added that the turbines are the biggest in Vietnam and have 73.7-metre blades.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said at the time of clinching the deal in March 2019: “This important win showcases the potential of Vietnam as one of the key southeast Asian countries to attract investors to grow its wind energy sector.

“With our in-depth market knowledge, ability to provide customised solutions and our established local presence in Vietnam, Vestas is ready to support the nation’s growing ambition to increase renewable energy sources.”