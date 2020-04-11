Vestas resumes its productive activity in Daimiel and Viveiro

After the conclusion of the exceptional mobility restriction period defined by Royal Decree 10/2020, Vestas will resume its productive activity of blades in Daimiel and wind generators in Viveiro after Easter.



The return to productive activity, until April 26, regulated by Royal Decree 463/2020, of March 14 and Royal Decree-Law 8/2020, of March 17, will be carried out accompanied by all extraordinary prevention measures. of the epidemic that Vestas implemented since the beginning of the crisis in both factories.

In addition, those employees who meet the requirements stipulated in Royal Decree 8/2020, extended until April 26, may continue to access a 100% reduction in working hours until that date, if they so request.



In a complementary way, the measure will be extended to those factory employees who have previously requested a 100% reduction in their working hours previously and who live with a relative with a risky medical condition against COVID-19.



These conditions may be extended or modified in accordance with the decisions that the Spanish Government takes in relation to the validity and duration of the state of alarm.



Vestas is the leading global wind energy company with more than 25,000 employees worldwide. Vestas designs, manufactures, installs and maintains wind turbines. With more than 113 GW of capacity in 80 countries, Vestas has installed more wind capacity than any other manufacturer.



Vestas has been present in Spain since 1989, where it has more than 4.7 GW installed in 129 wind farms and has more than 2,200 employees. The company has offices in Madrid, where the headquarters of the Vestas Mediterranean business unit is located, which covers Latin America, Southern Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. It also has 12 Operation and Maintenance centers and 500 technicians who service more than 6 GW wind farms in the country, both from Vestas and from other manufacturers. Vestas also has two factories in the country: in Daimiel, where it produces blades, and in Viveiro (Lugo), where it manufactures generators and control panels. It also subcontracts the towers to four local manufacturers.