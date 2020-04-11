Ørsted completes Sage Draw Wind Power project

Ørsted has completed its Sage Draw Wind project, a 338MW wind farm that straddles Garza and Lynn Counties in Texas. The 120-wind turbine project will have the capacity to meet the annual electricity needs of 120,000 American homes.

Sage Draw Wind brings Ørsted’s onshore operational installed capacity to 1.3GW. Currently, the company has an additional 0.8GW of onshore wind energy , solar, and storage projects under construction and due to enter operations in late 2020 and early 2021.

“I’m very proud of the Ørsted team and our partners on this project who’ve done an excellent job with another safe, on-time, on-budget project delivery,” commented Declan Flanagan, Executive Vice President of Ørsted and CEO of its Onshore business.

“The safe completion of Sage Draw amidst the escalating COVID-19 crisis is a testament to the resilience and adaptiveness of the Ørsted team and key project partners at Blattner Energy and GE Renewable Energy as well as financial partners, GE Energy Financial Services and BHE Renewables. This underscores the significant role renewable energy can play in continuing to build our economy as we manage through and beyond the current crisis.”

Sage Draw Wind marks a key step in Ørsted’s path to reach 5GW installed onshore capacity by 2025.