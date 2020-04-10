16 April, 11:30 h to 15:00 h Central Europa Summer time

In light of the current global situation which does not allow international travel and physical meetings, WWEA will launch a new series of webinars presenting first hand information about the latest developments in wind power from experts from around the world.

The first WWEA webinar will be held on 16 April presenting latest developments of key wind markets around the world. After introducing the latest global wind statistics, experts from countries including China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Germany, Brazil, North Africa and more will present the market performance during the year 2019 and current prospects, also in light of the ongoing corona crisis.

Visit virtually many of the world’s most important wind markets with us, listen to WWEA partners and take part in interactive discussions with our speakers!

The detailed programme of the webinar including all speakers and exact time slots will soon be available on www.wwindea.org

You are invited to the WWEA Zoom meeting “Wind Power Markets Around the World”

When: Apr 16, 2020 11:30 AM Amsterdam, Berlin, Rome, Stockholm, Vienna

For other time zones, please consult for example www.worldtimezone.com or www.timeanddate.com/

Participation is free of charge – register in advance for this meeting:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/upIkd-2uqzgi6Q-ilwv0msUxkOQVKsBTlA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.