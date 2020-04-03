Nordex supplied 1.6 GW of wind turbines to wind power in the first quarter of 2020

Nordex has closed the first quarter of 2020 with an order intake of 1.644 GW, increasing the volume of firm orders in a year-on-year comparison by almost 59 per cent (Q1/2019: 1.035 GW).

At around 1,292 MW, demand in Europe was particularly high, accounting for almost 79 per cent of total order volume. The strongest individual markets were Norway, Great Britain, Turkey and Finland. In Norway alone, the Nordex Group secured a large order for the new N149/5.X wind turbine with a total volume of 400 MW.

Orders from South America were also positive, amounting to 269 MW in Chile, and 83 MW in Brazil.

“With more than 1.6 gigawatts of order intake in the first quarter, the Nordex Group has once again shown very good and stable order intake; this is the result of our successful product strategy. With 1.4 gigawatts, the Delta4000 series alone accounted for 85 per cent of the turbines sold. The high proportion of our new 5MW+ class wind turbines introduced in 2019, with 93 turbines alone sought in this category, is particularly pleasing,” explains José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.

The Group has installed more than 28 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 3.3 billion in 2019. The company currently has more than 6,800 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.