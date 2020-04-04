Siemens Gamesa receives firm order for 342 MW Kaskasi offshore wind power plant in Germany

Wind farm with innogy SE to use 38 Siemens Gamesa SG 8.0-167 DD Flex wind turbines. Power to be supplied to more than 400,000 German households. Wind turbine installation work to start in Q3 of CY2022.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has received a firm order from innogy SE to supply the offshore wind turbines for the 342 MW Kaskasi offshore wind power plant in the German North Sea. A two-year service and maintenance contract is also included in the order.

38 SG 8.0-167 DD Flex turbines will be installed beginning in the third quarter of calendar year 2022. Each turbine will be able to deliver a capacity of up to 9 MW using Siemens Gamesa Power Boost technology, and feature a rotor diameter of 167 meters using the 81-meter long Siemens Gamesa B81 IntegralBlades.

“We are thankful to innogy for placing their faith in us once again as we extend our cooperation to the Kaskasi offshore wind power project. Siemens Gamesa is proud to continuously contribute to and create a clean future now, and to aid countries like Germany in reaching their climate goals,” states Andreas Nauen, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit.

“Offshore wind is an important pillar to reach Germany’s climate protection goals by supplying green electricity from a reliable source. I am delighted to announce that we have paved the way for the construction of our Kaskasi offshore wind project, which will become our third offshore wind farm off the German coast. Our investment in this project underlines our ambitions to further grow in offshore wind in Europe and around the globe,” explains Christoph Radke, COO Renewables at innogy SE.

The Kaskasi offshore wind power plant will be located 35 kilometers north of the island of Helgoland in the German North Sea, and will supply enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 400,000 average German households.

The SG 8.0-167 DD Flex turbine has a swept area of 21,900 m2 and incorporates the proven technology of the Siemens Gamesa Direct Drive offshore wind turbine platform. The reliable technology offers stable operation and high availability while it minimizes the associated costs and risks.