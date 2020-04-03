Innogy and Asia Cement to develop 448 MW wind energy project offshore in Taiwan

Innogy has partnered with Asia Cement Corporation to further develop an offshore wind farm off the coast of Taiwan.

The Chu Feng offshore wind power project is expected to be part of the next grid allocation round in Taiwan.

Innogy Renewables Operations Offshore senior vice-president Sven Utermöhlen said: “The government has plans to considerably increase the role of offshore wind energy in Taiwan’s electricity production.

“The Chu Feng project will enable us to enter this growing market with a strong local partner at our side, whose local expertise complements our global experience and technical know-how, and who share our ambition to drive the growth of offshore wind energy in Taiwan.”

With a planned installed capacity of 448 MW, Chu Feng offshore wind farm will be developed off the northwest coast of Taiwan near Hsinchu City.

Innogy anticipates that Chu Feng offshore wind power project would provide a platform to the company to further establish its presence in the field of offshore wind energy.

In 2018, the company opened its office in Taipei to boost its business in the country.