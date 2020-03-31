Wind energy in Tamaulipas, install two wind farms

The installation of two new wind power farms on the Tamaulipas border will begin this week, so the pieces of the wind turbines arrived at the port of Altamira and are being transferred to Matamoros and Reynosa, reported Carlos García Gonzales, Secretary of Economic Development.



The wind turbines are moved overland in huge trailers to meet the goal of having both wind farms installed in the first half of 2020.



“We have two wind energy projects of this type of companies, to settle in Reynosa and Matamoros, only the one that is projected for Reynosa contemplates an investment of 120 million dollars,” he indicated.



García González pointed out that once the installation of the wind farm in Reynosa is completed, work will immediately begin on the wind farm that will operate in Matamoros.



He stressed that together, these companies will have to generate around 180 megawatts of wind energy, once they are properly installed in these border municipalities.



“This means that there is still investment in the energy sector despite the fact that the electricity auctions were suspended or stopped, these companies.