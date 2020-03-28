Vestas secures fourth intertidal wind energy project in Vietnam

Maintaining its successful momentum with 200 MW order intake in Vietnam last year, Vestas has now secured its fourth intertidal project in the country with a 29 MW order with Sigma Engineering Joint Stock Company.

The Ben Tre V1-3 wind power project will be located in Ba Tri District of Ben Tre Province in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam. The contract includes the supply and supervision of the installation of seven V150-4.2 MW wind turbines that will be installed in shallow waters close to shore to optimise energy production and exploit the full potential of the Mekong Delta region’s good wind conditions. Each wind turbine will be equipped with a full-scale converter, enhancing the wind park’s compliance with grid requirements.

The order will include a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement, designed to maximise uptime and optimise energy production for the lifetime of the wind farm. It is the longest service contract for Vestas or any other wind turbine manufacturer in Vietnam.

“This fourth intertidal win reinforces Vestas’ leadership in developing wind energy solutions for this specific market segment in Vietnam and the 20-year service contract showcases Vestas’ capabilities to service challenging intertidal projects over the project lifetime, thus de-risking the project for its investors and lenders”, said Tommaso Rovatti Studihrad, Sales Director of Vestas Asia Pacific.

“Vestas is proud to be partnering with local project owners like Sigma Engineering Joint Stock Company who is eager to expand its renewable footprint in Vietnam”, said William Gaillard, Sales Vice-President of Vestas Asia Pacific. “Vietnam has one of the fastest-growing energy consumption rates in the world and we are excited to work closely with our customers to unlock the wind potential of the country”.

Mr. Nguyen Quang Ngoc, Chairman of Sigma Engineering Joint Stock Company said, “Sigma is highly appreciative of the friendly and professional working style of Vestas. As the EPC contractor for the Phase I of Ben Tre V1-3 wind farm project, I strongly believe that the project will be successfully installed and operating on schedule with Vestas’ team of experienced experts. Moreover, it will create a premise for cooperation between Sigma and Vestas in the upcoming phase 2 of the Ben Tre V1-3 wind farm and many other wind energy projects in the near future in Vietnam.”

Turbine delivery is scheduled in the first quarter of 2021 and installation is expected to commence from second quarter of 2021.